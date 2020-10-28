ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Amid the challenges posed by COVID-19 on Election Day, some voting rights groups want St. Louis County to include curbside voting at satellite polling places.
Currently the option is only available in St. Ann, where election workers bring their blue electronic poll pad to each vehicle to verify IDs and signatures.
At the satellite locations, voters can stand in line or drop off absentee ballots, but there is no curbside voting- though there will be on November 3rd.
Election officials said the satellite offices are not held to the same legal requirements to provide curbside voting that the election day polling sites would be.
At least three organizations are advocating for voters' rights. Denise Liberman with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition said, "While the county was not required to establish satellite locations for absentee voting, they did and it serves an important purpose in our community and any voter who does appear to vote is entitled to accessible voting option."
About 200 curbside ballots per day are cast at the St. Ann location.
Eric Fey, Democratic Director of Elections in St. Louis County, said curbside voting is labor intensive and requires several parking spots.
"We'd like to be able to do everything for everybody all the time but it's just not feasible," he said. "The satellite locations are busy and to take up that much space at a satellite location, we just don't have the space. It comes down to that."
Voting rights advocates say perhaps one in six voters may require assistance to cast their ballots, and they're hoping something can be worked out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.