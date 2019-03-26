ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In one week, voters in the Lindbergh School District will decide on a bond issue that would fund renovations of the high school and other schools.
The superintendent said this will increase safety on the high school campus by creating one main entrance point on the now-open air campus. He said it will also update outdated classrooms and infrastructure. The funds would also make safety improvements to three elementary schools and two middle schools.
Prop R is a $105 million no-tax-rate-increase bond. Lindbergh's current tax rate of .833 would not change, but the repayment of that debt would be extended.
Currently, Lindbergh's bonds will be repaid in 2035. If Prop R is approved it would extend that until 2041 at the same tax rate.
Below is the sample ballot language.
PROPOSITION R
LINDBERGH SCHOOLS, ST. LOUIS COUNTY
TUESDAY, APRIL 2, 2019
Shall Lindbergh Schools issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of One Hundred Five Million Dollars ($105,000,000) for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, renovating, repairing, furnishing and equipping school sites, buildings and related facilities, including but not limited to (a) reconstructing and improving Lindbergh High School, (b) improving security and safety throughout the District, (c) refinancing existing leases, and (d) acquiring real estate for school buildings and facilities? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the school district is estimated to remain unchanged at the current levy of $0.8330 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property. The authorization of the Bonds will authorize the levy and collection of an annual tax in addition to the other taxes provided for by law on all taxable tangible property in the District sufficient to pay the interest and principal of the Bonds as they fall due.
Below is how the district describes the language.
“The first sentence is Lindbergh's ballot question, and that is what district residents will vote on next Tuesday. The second sentence is required by Missouri law, and the third sentence explains the nature of general obligation bonds. This language does not change the fact that the district has no intention of raising the debt service levy to pay the bonds should Prop R be successful. “
An open house will be held at the high school at 5000 S. Lindbergh Blvd. from 1 - 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31 for people wanting a tour.
