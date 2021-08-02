(KMOV.com) - Voters across the St. Louis area will go to the polls Tuesday for a special election to decide the fate of Proposition R.
If passed, the ballot measure would help St. Louis Community College update training programs and renovate and build new facilities. The proposed $24 million annual tax hike would increase the college's operating levy by eight cents.
The owner of a home worth $150,000 would pay an additional $1.90 per month. Prop R is on the ballot in St. Louis City and County, and parts of Jefferson and Franklin Counties.
