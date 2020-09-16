ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Voters nor poll workers will not be required to wear a mask this Election Day in St. Charles County.
Election judges are not required to wear them on Election Day unless a voter asks the judge to put it on.
According to email from the St. Charles County Election Authority sent to poll workers, if asked to put on a mask by a voter, the poll workers should "act surprised".
"Wear your mask correctly until the voter leaves the polling place. Please do this every time a voter says something to you," the email reads.
St. Charles County Election Commissioner Kurt Bahr says election judges are required to have a mask and make it visible to voters.
The election commission has received numerous complaints about election workers not wearing masks, according to the email.
Bahr says the county is trying to work with people who say they can't wear a mask due to medical reasons and for people who don't feel safe coming in without mask wearing.
