ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Voters in St. Louis County will be able to vote and cast their ballots at any polling place starting with the August 4 election.
The Board of Elections announced the changes Monday and are being made possible due to newly purchased voting equipment.
According to Missouri state law, voters will still be assigned to a specific voting place, but they are not required to vote there.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 4.
Look up your polling place and a sample ballot here.
All voters must bring an ID and are required to wear a mask inside the polling place.
Any voter who cannot wear a mask will be able to vote curbside at all polling places or at the Board of Elections office, 725 Northwest Plaza in St. Ann.
If a voter qualifies for absentee voting but has missed the deadline to request a ballot, there is still time to vote absentee in person at the Board of Elections office or one of the satellite locations:
St. Louis County Library, Mid-County Branch, 7821 Maryland Ave, Clayton
North County Recreation Complex, 2577 Redman Road, north St. Louis County
South County Government Center Keller Plaza, 4554 Lemay Ferry Rd., south St. Louis County
West County Government Center, 74 Clarkson Wilson Center, Chesterfield
The locations are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. On August 1, they will be open 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and on August 3, they will be open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
