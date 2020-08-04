ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Voters have lined up to cast absentee ballots for the upcoming August primary at the St. Louis Election Board office since last Wednesday.
"No problem at all. It went very smoothly and they were very helpful," said early voter Phillip Tate.
James Tobin cast an absentee ballot on Monday at the St. Charles County Election Authority office in St. Peters. He'll be working all day on August 4 as an election judge. It will be his second election in which he will be working at a polling place in St. Charles County.
"I think there'll be a lot bigger turnout," he said.
According to St. Charles County Election Authority Director Kurt Bahr, 7,380 voters requested ballots in advance and more than 1,600 voted absentee in person for the August 4 election. He said that's more than double the absentee voting in any recent election.
St. Louis County election officials tell News 4 that about 99,000 absentee ballots were requested. As many as 50 percent of the votes in the primary election will be cast in advance.
In the 2018 primary, St. Louis County electino officials said closer to 20,000 absentee ballots were requested.
In St. Charles County, 7,384 absentee ballots were requested for this year's primary compared to just under 5,000 ahead of the 2018 primary.
For voters planning to go to the polls on Election Day, there'll be a host of safety measures in place. Masks are required in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, where there are mask mandates, but masks are only strongly encouraged in cities and counties without a mandate. Voters will also see plexiglass in place to protect workers and social distancing will be observed as well as regular sanitizing.
Voters who requested a mail-in ballot but never got around to mailing that ballot can still have their vote counted.
"They can take that to a polling place and surrender that ballot and they can vote at the polling place and have their vote counted there at the polling place," said Bahr.
For voters who never mailed in a requested absentee ballot, Bahr said the voter or a close relative can drop it off at a polling place on Election Day.
Voters with any questions also have the option of speaking to an attorney who volunteers through 'Election Protection.' Voters can call 866-OUR-VOTE to have their questions answered, including if someone claims the voter's name is not on the list when they arrive at the polling location.
"They can answer am I registered to vote? Where is my polling place? What time do the polls close," said Denise Lieberman with Election Protection in Missouri. “Usually we got lots of calls on election day and only a spattering of calls before election day...just the opposite this year. We are seeing a lot of calls into the election protection hotline going all the way back to June.”
Election Protection will have volunteers at many polling locations on August 4, including at almost every location in St. Louis City and County, to answer questions.
