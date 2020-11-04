CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Metro East voters approved a plan Tuesday to merge the towns of Cahokia, Alorton, and Centerville into one city called Cahokia Heights.
Cahokia Mayor Curtis McCall Jr. told News 4 he and the mayors of Alorton and Centerville decided this merger was needed after seeing drastic drops in population, and businesses leaving the area.
“We all just sat down and had a conversation about our communities and what was going on in these communities, and how these communities were just depreciating year by year,” said McCall.
McCall says a merged city with a larger population will lead to more federal and state funding. The funds will go towards education, infrastructure, public safety and other improvements.
“It’s all about numbers. Over the last 20, 25 years, the Village of Cahokia, the City of Centerville and Alorton have lost population at an exponential rate,” McCall said.
The U.S. Census reports in the last 10 years that more than 360 residents have left Centerville and around 100 have left Alorton. Cahokia saw the biggest decline in population, with 1,300 residents leaving.
McCall says an election will be held in April 2021 to vote for new city leaders and aldermen.
