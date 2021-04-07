NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Thanks to voters, Normandy High School will receive much-needed improvements.
District leaders told News 4 that the improvements range from a leaky roof to crumbling floors. There are also rodent issues and the head principal says they've needed improvements for decades.
“Everything from the roof on this building needs to be replaced. We've been doing patchwork with the deferred maintenance over the last 20 to 30 years. Every rainstorm, every snowstorm, we have issues with water into the building,” said Head Principal Nakia Douglas.
Proposition V passed and gives the district $26 million towards renovation for the high school. Proposition T failed by voters and would increase property taxes by 58 cents and was designed to improve its athletic fields.
The renovations include new classrooms, cafeteria, restrooms a nd a more secure entry system.
