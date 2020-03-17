METRO EAST, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Despite schools, bars and restaurants being closed across the state, voters in Illinois head to the polls on Tuesday for the state's primary election.
With more than 100 positive cases of coronavirus across more than a dozen counties, retaining poll judges has been difficult.
“We had almost 1,000 election judges lined up a month ago, we had our classes, and since then we’ve lost about 500 of them," said Thomas Holbrook, the St. Clair County Clerk. "We’ve tried to backfill in many cases. We had five election judges scheduled for here and we have only three here today, so that’s functional."
Holbrook said he believes turnout will be lower than usual despite it being a presidential year because of concerns about coronavirus.
The vast majority of poll judges who have dropped out have done so out of concern for their health, Holbrook said. The majority of poll judges in St. Clair County are elderly, he added.
In O'Fallon, Illinois, voters will also decide whether to allow recreational marijuana businesses within city limits.
Holbrook said all 116 polling locations in St. Clair County have hand sanitizer and sanitation wipes on hand. Poll judges are wiping down all polling booths after each voter. Many are wearing latex gloves, while interactions with voters are brief.
Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
