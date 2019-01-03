ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You have a chance to add another Blue to the 2019 NHL All-Star Game!

Ryan O’Reilly was the only player from St. Louis chosen for the team but fans have a chance to fill the last spot on each division’s roster.

Vladimir Tarasenko is the Blues vote-in candidate.

Online voting begins at 11 a.m. Thursday and will last until 10:59 p.m. on Jan. 10.

The game is later this month in San Jose.

Click here to vote for Tarasenko.