ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Gateway Arch needs your help to be voted as USA Today’s Best New Attraction in America!
The monument’s new museum and visitor center, which recently underwent a massive renovation as part of the $380-million CityArchRiver project, are currently in the running to be named “Best New Attraction” by USA TODAY 10Best.
The symbol of St. Louis needs our help to move to the No. 1 spot in the competition! People can vote for the Arch once per day until Monday, January 7 at 11 a.m. CT. The winner will be announced Friday, January 18 at 11 a.m. CT.
As of lunch-time Thursday, the Gateway Arch was sixth in the standings for Best New Attraction.
With the help of a panel of travel experts, the USA TODAY 10Best team compiled a shortlist of the best new attractions of the year. Nominees include the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve in Sun Valley, Idaho; Gathering Place in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.
Click here to vote for the Gateway Arch as the Best New Attraction!
