Vote looms as Francis Howell School District decides whether to fund $165 million new high school

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Francis Howell School District is facing increased scrutiny as a $164.7 million bid package on the new Francis Howell North High School hangs in the balance.
The fifth and final bid package was presented by general contractor SM Wilson at a board meeting in November. Prior to that, the board had awarded the contractor four other bids totaled at $38 million.
During Tuesday night's work session, members of the board of education listened to a presentation led by the district's Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Supple. At times, many of the board members appeared perplexed as to how the district arrived at a figure vastly different than what was described to voters when Proposition S was on the ballot in 2020.
"I'm really having a hard time with the fact that the district continued to use the $86.5 number when we knew that wasn't the case," said board president Mary Lang.
Supple explained in 2018, the architect, Hoener Associates Inc., estimated the cost to be $93.5 million. However, $86.3 million was the number largely distributed as part of the district's advertising campaign for Proposition S.
Supple indicated the $86.3 million figure was based on a smaller footprint of the new Francis Howell North, before the district's design committee decided to add additional square feet to the initial design, to accommodate for a lactation room, wrestling room, larger auditorium, robotics lab and journalism facility, along with other footprint changes.
The district also decided on a "Construction Manager at Risk" (CMaR) design process. In essence, it bids out projects as construction is ongoing, based on preliminary design concepts. The concept is fairly common for school districts, compared to old processes which started with a design, then a bid and construction followed.
In doing so, the process allows for an accelerated building process and at each phase, a price is given for the materials and services of that phase. Eventually, the process ends with a guaranteed maximum price. Once that price is reached and agreed upon, the district is protected from any future cost increases for the duration of the project.
"I believe the process has benefited us because the steel package and structural concrete package we bid has increased in price since we bid it several months ago," said Mike Hoehn, Vice President of the Board.
Some argue SM Wilson has an incentive to stay at or around $165 million, but not to come in under. The idea of providing an incentive was introduced at Tuesday night's meeting.
"We could devise a system whereby for every dollar below $165 million SM Wilson finishes the project, they receive five or ten cents on every dollar back in profit, I'm pretty sure they'll be working the phones and pavement to bring in each portion of work at the best possible prices," said taxpayer Randy Cook.
Hoehn said legally, providing an incentive to come in under budget would be unlikely.
SM Wilson points to labor shortages and the price of materials increasing as the reason for the high price of the bid. The district said construction costs have increased around 30 percent, but don't appear to account for the $78 million overrun.
The district has also discussed delaying certain portions of the project, like athletic fields, parking lots and landscaping to help cut down on costs.,
A vote on whether to approve the bid package is slated for Dec. 16. If it votes to decline the package, the district can then solicit new bids in the future. If it votes to approve the package, work will continue on schedule, with the building likely opening in 2024. It can also decide to adjust the building design in order to identify cost savings.
The district said if the board decides to move forward with the bid, projects at John Weldon Elementary and Independence Elementary will likely not take place, in addition to renovations at the other two high schools. Instead, the district will likely need an additional bond issue at some point in the future to complete the deferred projects.
