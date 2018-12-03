ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Right next to the Los Angeles and San Diego Zoos you will find our own St. Louis Zoo competing for the best Zoo Holiday Light Displays in the country.
St. Louis was named Best Overall Zoo in the U.S. for two years in a row now with USA Today’s 10 Best contests.
This time we will be voting for its magical light display. Voting ends Monday, December 10 at 11:00 a.m. so stop reading and vote here.
The U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo began November 23 and will go through December 30. The lights show is open 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the following dates:
Wednesday, December 5 through Sunday, December 9
Wednesday, December 12 through Sunday, December 23
Wednesday, December 26 through Sunday, December 30
