ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Transportation Security Administration wants your votes to select its cutest K9.
St. Louis' Lambert International Airport's "Donna" is one of the four top dog finalists.
The K9s were nominated by TSA handlers from airports around the country.
Voting opened Friday morning on TSA's Instagram stories and closes at midnight.
The winner will be announced on Aug. 26, which is National Dog Day.
Click here to vote for your top TSA dog finalist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.