ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Schlafly Tap Room has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best brewpubs in America, and they need your help to be named the best.
Schlafly Tap Room, on Locust Street, is the only Missouri brewpub nominee.
The Tap Room was identified by a panel of beer experts and is among 20 craft breweries vying for the top spot.
You can vote once per day until Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. Find more info on how to vote here.
“With our two brewpubs, and a third on the way with Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles, it’s an honor to be recognized by USA Today as one of the top 20 brewpubs in America,” Schlafly CEO Fran Caradonna said. “We take great pride in providing the highest quality beer, atmosphere and service to our guests.”
The winner will be announced on Friday, March 27.
