HERMANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Friday is your final chance to vote for a Missouri family-owned business to be recognized by Amazon.
Damhorst Toys and Puzzles in Hermann is one of six nationwide finalists for the “Small Business Spotlight Awards.”
The store has been in business for nearly 50 years and makes wooden toys by hand inside its workshop.
Click here to cast your vote.
