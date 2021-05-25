WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A group of volunteers spent the day cleaning up the LuLu Heights neighborhood in Wellston, a site infamous for illegal dumping.
The effort is being spearheaded by the St. Louis County Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority. The county owns about 50 parcels of land within the neighborhood, but Rodney Crim, CEO of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, said they're working to clean up the entire neighborhood.
"It's a very big day, a day I've been waiting for and other people have been waiting for," said Bob Pierce, who lives in LuLu Heights.
Pierce walked News 4 around the neighborhood in mid-April, when roadways were blocked by trash piles and debris was piled up in vacant lots and on the side of the road.
"I'm very happy, excited like you wouldn't believe," he said. "Everyone should want to get involved."
By 9 a.m., crews in the neighborhood said more than 20 tons of trash had been removed, with the effort continuing on Wednesday and Thursday.
"I went to UMSL not far from here and I never knew this was actually right here," said Austin Aschinger, who drove from Robertsville to help clean up. "It's amazing how something like this can be right in your own neighborhood and you don't even know it."
This week's clean up is not the first time groups have gathered to tackle the illegal dumping problem. Last year, the City of Wellston spent more than $85,000 in community block grant funding to clean up the neighborhood. But, illegal dumping returned.
"In addition to the clean up, we're putting measures in place to make sure this doesn't keep happening," said Crim.
Surveillance cameras have been installed near the entrance to the neighborhood in hopes of catching those dumping their trash and leaving.
The county and city plan to install dozens of cement barriers preventing people from exiting the neighborhood onto North Market Street and forcing cars to enter and exit in front of the surveillance cameras.
"We can get video of people illegally dumping and then pull together a collaborative team to enforce actions against those illegally dumping," said Crim.
Anyone interested in volunteering can show up to the work site on LuLu Avenue in Wellston, or email wbudde@stlpartnership.com to register for a shift. Volunteers are needed on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Drinks and snacks will be provided.
