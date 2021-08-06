ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A group of volunteers swept the riverfront area downtown St. Louis Friday walking away with loads of litter.
The plastic and garbage that ends up along the Mississippi River and the largest drinking water source, leaves an impact outside the St. Louis area.
"If you throw trash on the ground in a parking lot at a store, three out of five pieces are gonna reach our river systems,” said Erin Hilligoss-Volkman, director of education with the Gateway Arch.
Most of the trash lands near the riverfront from wind, rain of flooding which contaminates the water we all use every day.
"18 million people get their drinking water from the Mississippi, so it's really important we keep the contamination and the debris out of the water source," said Hilligoss-Volkman.
The Gateway Arch National Park has partnered with the Missouri Stream Team to pick up debris.
"If we can stop it, it's that much less that will be entering the Gulf of Mexico,” said Brian Waldrop with the St. Louis Regional Stream Team.
Another cleanup day will be held Aug. 10 at the Elm Street Area in Jefferson City. A 9-day cleanup of various locations along the Meramec watershed will also be held. Visit here for a calendar of Missouri's Stream Team events.
