SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Every Friday night Cat Vandament opens her backyard to her Scott Air Force Base neighbors.
Everyone hangs out around a small turquoise table.
However with more than two dozen people showing up, Vandament was due for an upgraded space.
"We have a great big backyard but didn't have enough room for everyone to sit,” Vandament said. “Sitting on the ground or wherever we could."
Thanks to her fellow military spouses and other volunteers, there is now plenty of room for everyone as they did a big makeover for her backyard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.