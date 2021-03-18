ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A mass vaccination event will be held downtown St. Louis this weekend, but local officials say they still need more volunteers to maximize dose distribution.

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the event will be held Saturday and Sunday at the America's Center Convention Complex during her Facebook briefing Wednesday.

The City of St. Louis Health Department plans to administer 1,500 to 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine each day, depending on how many vaccinators they have, Krewson said.

Thursday, Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said they're still short volunteers for Sunday, adding they need greeters, help with crowd flow, assistants in observation rooms, and people to pass out consent forms. No medical background is needed to volunteer.

"We've also been working with community-based organizations to ensure that non-English speaking populations and other individuals who may not have access to IT resources have access to the vaccine," Echols said.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can email health@stlouis-mo.gov or call 314-657-1499.

It's by invitation only and those patients will be chosen from the city's registration list. Residents are asked to sign up quickly, show up on time if you schedule an appointment and to not share your link. All those who have been chosen will be notified by 8 p.m. Thursday.

Free parking is available in a surface lot on the west side of the building and in parking garages nearby at 9th and Lucas. The St. Louis Parking Company, a private entity, is also offering free parking in their lots during the events. The first at America's Center garage at 701 North 7th Street. and their 6th and Convention lot at 710 North 7th Street.

Those with appointments should go through the main convention center entrance off Washington Avenue.

This event is in addition to the "mega" vaccination event scheduled at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park next week.

"The America's Center is a location we have not used before," Krewson said.

City residents can sign up here to receive vaccination notifications.