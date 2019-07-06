ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Volunteers stepped up their efforts to help the homeless on Saturday.
They handed out backpacks, food and other supplies to homeless people around downtown St. Louis.
The 'New Life Evangelistic Center' also has first responder teams who go out daily to check on people in the heat.
Officials said they are also pushing for an expansion of residential training programs and other resources for the homeless across the st. Louis region.
