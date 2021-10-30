ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Volunteers helped set up flags for fallen Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins Sunday.

Funeral arrangements for Officer Timmins released The family of fallen Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins has released a statement.

The Flagman’s Mission Continues asked volunteers to meet at 1 p.m. at the Gateway Center in Collinsville on Sunday. Volunteers were given instructions on how to display the flags. The flags will be taken down starting at 3 p.m. on Nov. 3., volunteers will also be needed for flag removal. Organizers prefer volunteers be 12 and older.

Officer Timmins, 36, was killed while investigating a stolen vehicle on Route 111 near E. Chain of Rocks Road on Tuesday. Scott Hyden was charged with murder for the deadly shooting.

Visitation for Officer Timmins is scheduled for Monday, November 1 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. A first responder walk-through will begin at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will also be at the Gateway Convention Center on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Law enforcement procession line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. A private burial will follow.