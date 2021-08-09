CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Volunteers are needed to help set up flags in honor of fallen Brooklyn, Illinois Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.
Law enforcement agencies are looking for the person responsible for hitting and killing a Metro East officer Wednesday morning.
“The Flagman’s Mission Continues” is asking volunteers to meet in the parking lot of John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois on Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring work gloves and wear comfortable walking shoes. Volunteers will be provided information on how to use the post drivers and how to unfurl the flags for display.
Following Officer Pierce’s funeral, the flags will be taken down. Volunteers taking them down should meet at the John A. Logan College parking lot at noon on Aug. 15.
A Metro East officer was killed after getting hit by the fleeing driver of a police chase on the McKinley Bridge.
“The Flagman’s Mission Continues” estimates set up and take down of the flags should take two hours or less. The organization plans to set up at least 2,500 United States flags.
Officer Pierce was killed by a fleeing driver on McKinley Bridge on Aug. 4. A visitation will take place Friday, Aug. 13 from 2-8 p.m. at John A. Logan College. His funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at John A. Logan College. He will be buried at Blairsville Cemetery.
