ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is asking residents for help to provide more masks for healthcare workers as they risk their lives every day to help treat those infected with the novel coronavirus.
His request is for the Greater St. Louis One Million Mask Drive, a community-based, volunteer-run initiative to provide healthcare workers with face masks.
Click here to learn more about the initiative and to volunteer.
The group needs help with the following:
Gathering materials and/or equipment such as:
Sewing machines
Fabric scissors
100% non-stretch cotton fabric
12-20 gauge wire (strong, uncoated paper clips can work, twist ties and pipe cleaners do not)
Filter material (more info coming soon)
Transportation:
People will drive these materials for no-contact drop off to people who are willing to work with them
Material Prep:
People can prepare materials in bundles of 20
Wash, dry, iron and cut out 100% cotton fabric for the mask pattern
Snip wire into 8” pieces, bend into shape
Cut filter material into the pattern shape
Sewists:
Some people will sew the masks and/or filters in bundles of 20
Delivery Hubs:
Several key people will be delivery points for finished materials and assemble the three items into orders for the healthcare workers that requested them
Fabric Masks
Filters
Wire Pieces
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.