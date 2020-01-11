ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local children in hospitals will be receiving new toys thanks to the St. Louis Woodworking Guild and Rockler Woodworking and Hardware..
Volunteers spent hours on Saturday making more than 100 wooden toys for a charity event benefiting children in local hospitals. This is the second year in a row the two groups team up for the toy drive.
Volunteers made butterflies, teddy bears, toy cars and more.
