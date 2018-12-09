BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Volunteers stepped in to host a food drive for a local North County charity hit by burglars last month.
The Joan Gieson Ministries of Love has been feeding thousands of hungry people in St. Louis for decades. According to police and volunteers at the shelter in Bridgeton, thieves took enough food items to fill three or four pickup trucks on Nov. 28.
Volunteers came together Sunday afternoon at Walnut Grill in O'Fallon to collect canned goods and other supplies to restock the shelves at the food pantry.
The donations collected will help feed local families during the holiday season.
