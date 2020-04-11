PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Hundreds of local families now have food for Easter.
Volunteers helped distribute 350 boxes of meals at Beyond Housing in Pine Lawn Saturday morning.
Each box contained enough food for five or six meals. Organizers say cars were lined up long before the 11:00 a.m. start time.
The effort was put on by the Community Impact Network.
