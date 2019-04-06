ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Over a hundred volunteers for a local organization formed an assembly line to fill care packages for first responders Saturday.
This is the third year Veiled Prophet's Community Service Initiative has created the care packages for first responders in an effort to thank them for protecting their communities.
"It's a really great opportunity to come down here and help out, especially for people who put their lives on the line to help out people in the city," volunteer Campbell Graves said.
With the help of St. Louis-based sponsors like Purina, the Cardinals, the Blues and Paramount Mortgage, each care package will contain items such as certificates, candy and game tickets.
"We feel that it is our duty to make sure that these folks are taken care of," Robert Graves, Chairman of Community Service Initiative said.
The group fills more than 2,500 care packages that value approximately $3 million.
For the departments, it's a moment of gratitude they don't often get and now look forward to.
"They forget that people really do care about them, and people do like them, so when they receive something like this it's a good day for them," St. Louis Police Capt. Renee Kriesmann said.
The care packages will be delivered to first responders at each of the City's fire houses and police precincts next Saturday, April 13.
