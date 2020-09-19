ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Volunteers were out cleaning trash from the Missouri River area but it looked a little different this year with the pandemic.
Volunteers with Missouri River Relief clean up along the river Saturday and normally it's around 200 volunteers at once, but groups this year were smaller because of the pandemic.
Groups of 20 volunteer worked Saturday and will work for the next couple days will be picking up illegally disposed trash and tires from the water.
"I really love the river actually," volunteer Tanner Aljets said. "Just trying to do some good work upstream for everybody down stream."
In its cleanup history, the group has done nearly 200 Missouri River cleanups, getting 27,000 volunteers together to pick up tons and tons of trash.
