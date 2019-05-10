NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A north St. Louis County school has a brand new playground accessible to all children of all needs.
More than a hundred volunteers worked with the non-profit KaBOOM to build the playground at Central Elementary.
The work got started around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning and the crew was able to finish it around 2:30 p.m.
