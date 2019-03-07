ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is accused of sending sexually suggestive messages to a teen he met during a recruiting event at Lindbergh High School.
Police were called to North Benton Avenue after a 15-year-old boy reported receiving inappropriate Snapchats from Eric Ryan Parks, 20. The teen told police he met the suspect during a Police Explorers recruiting event at Lindbergh High School and gave him his name, age and phone number after Parks told him he was a sergeant for Police Explorers Post 9222.
Parks then allegedly began texting the victim the evening of March 2 and added the victim on Snapchat, where Parks used the username Parks_15. The suspect then allegedly sent sexually suggestive Snapchats to the boy.
The victim contacted police for a second time on March 3 to report the inappropriate Snapchats.
Two days later, Parks was arrested. During the arrest, he told police he knew officers wanted to speak to him regarding “inappropriate Snapchats with another person,” according to court documents.
Parks also reportedly told officers he knew the teenage victim from the Police Explorers recruiting event and that he knew he was underage. He also allegedly admitted to adding the victim on Snapchat and sending sexually suggestive messages.
At the time of the offense, Parks was a Sergeant through the St. Louis County Police Explorers Post 9222. According to police, he had frequent contact with juveniles.
Parks has been charged with attempting to possess child pornography, furnishing pornography to a minor and sexual misconduct.
