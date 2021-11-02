Volunteer veterans keep Jefferson Barracks Park's public gardens beautiful for visitors

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Veterans keep the public gardens at Jefferson Barracks Park looking beautiful for visitors to see.
Every week veterans head to Jefferson Barracks Park to pull weeds, dump limbs and tend to the plants.
"I just love the plants," U.S. Marine Corp veteran John Danner said. "I get a hoot out of getting dirty out here."
Danner has volunteered at the Jefferson Barracks Park garden for the past seven years. He said he views it as a way of giving back to the community. The veteran volunteers show up every Tuesday to work in the garden. Navy veteran Sue Webb said she has always loved the outdoors.
"My mom was into gardening and everything," Navy veteran and volunteer Sue Webb said. "So I've always liked gardening and being outside and pulling weeds and planting flowers."
The Tuesday gardening ritual may be coming to an end as winter approaches.
