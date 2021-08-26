KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A volunteer firefighter was shot while leaving the Kinloch Fire Protection District building Thursday morning.
Fire Chief Kevin Stewart said the 25-year-old firefighter was walking to a Metro bus stop on Hanley Road after leaving the fire station to go home when he was shot in the arm around 3:45 a.m. Stewart said two cars were driving by and opened fire on the man. The injured firefighter ran back to the fire station for help and was immediately provided aid by the on-duty crew.
The firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. “By God’s grace he is expected to make a full complete recovery,” said Stewart.
The firefighter has been with the fire district for three years. The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation into the shooting.
