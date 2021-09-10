LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO/CNN) – A volunteer middle school crossing guard sacrificed his life to save a child from an SUV in Lafayette, California Tuesday.
"He was getting pulled out by the paramedics and he was getting CPR,” said 6th grader Stella Champion. "I think there was a kid injured but the crossing guard saved the kid."
The crossing guard, 45-year-old Ashley Dias, was volunteering at Stanley Middle School, the same school he attended while growing up.
"It is unbelievable, because just this morning we spoke to him, in the afternoon we spoke to him before he went at 2 o'clock for the crossing,” said Fabio Dias. Fabio and Gloria Dias, Ashley’s parents, said he lived in San Francisco but decided to help out at the school while vising since they were short on guards.
"The father of one of the kids came to me, who was a doctor at John Muir Hospital, and he said, 'if it wasn't for you son, my daughter would be dead. He said he died a hero.' But he'll never come back to us, he's gone,” Gloria Dias said.
The driver of the SUV is reported to be a grandmother who was picking up a student at the time. The SUV driver’s son said the family is “so incredibly sorry and devastated by this unthinkably horrible accident.” There’s no word yet on whether the driver will face charges.
