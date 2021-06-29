CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A voluntary boil advisory has been canceled for some residents of Cedar Hill, Mo.
The order applied to anyone who experienced low water pressure or had no water at all on Sunday morning around 7:00 a.m. due to a water main break on Honeysuckle Drive.
The advisory was supposed to remain in effect until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, but water officials announced the advisory was canceled at 10 a.m. Tuesday after two consecutive water samples came back safe.
