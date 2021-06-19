ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Peters issued a voluntary water boil advisory and water conservation order due to power outage.

The city's utilities department said the voluntary water boil advisory and the water conservation order are due to storm damage to water infrastructure. The city said people should limits the use of water as the department works to bring power back to a water treatment system.

According to Ameren Missouri, near 6,000 people were without power in St. Peters as of 8:15 p.m. Saturday. In other parts of the St. Louis area, residents were becoming frustrated with Ameren's alert system. A Ballwin resident told News 4 he was going on 12 hours without power and was not getting any updates from Ameren.

"It's unethical that we haven't gotten any information. It's irresponsible for them. And again I'm thinking about the older people. Especially in this neighborhood that I live in. If people are on heart machines or struggle that are just older and need power, it is the hottest weekend of the year so far. It's unethical for them not to say anything." said Ballwin resident Tim Farr.

Guests at the Drury Inn at Streets of St. Charles were told their stay Saturday night would be comped due to the power outage.