WEST ALTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management issued a voluntary evacuation order on Saturday for West Alton effective immediately.
The order was issued due to current Mississippi River crest projection of 36 feet at Mel Price.
The Regional Emergency Management said all protective measures were taken but still can't hold back the projected amount of water as the river rises.
