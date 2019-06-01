ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles County Police Department issued a voluntary evacuation order for Portage des Sioux, West Alton and Orchard Farm due to flooding.
Police said even though some homes are flood-ready and are currently occupied, police still urges residents to stay away from the impacted areas.
Police said people should not attempt to enter Portage des Sioux, West Alton or Orchard Farm by vehicle, boat or any other means as conditions are unsafe. Law enforcement is closely monitoring the areas.
