WEST ALTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A voluntary evacuation order was issued for the city of West Alton, Missouri as the Mississippi River continues to rise in the area.
Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District wrote, on Facebook, that residents should start putting a plan into place to protect their property, pets and family.
Current projections shows the possibility of water over-topping the levee Saturday night or Sunday morning. It should crest around 35.5 feet on Monday.
