CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A voluntary boil advisory has been issued for some residents of Cedar Hill, Mo.
The order applies to anyone who experienced low water pressure or had no water at all on Sunday morning around 7:00 a.m. due to a water main break on Honeysuckle Drive. Affected residents are asked to:
- Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, diluting fruit juiced, al other food preparation and brushing teeth.
- Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice form water that has been boiled.
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
The advisory is in effect until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
