ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis area residents have a chance to be a part of history on the Hill.
Volpi Foods wants someone to paint a new mural on their wall, and they'll pay an artist $6,000 to do it.
The 4th-generation-family-owned shop says they're accepting submissions to bring a white stone wall at its storefront to life. All you have to do is submit a mural concept by July 30th.
The winner will be announced on August 30th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.