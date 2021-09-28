ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two St. Louis favorites are coming together for a one-of-a-kind release.
Volpi Foods and Schlafly Beer are coming together to create a limited time IPA Beer Salame. It will feature Volpi’s signature savory Salame with Schlafly’s IPA.
The IPA Beer Salame will be sold in pre-sliced, 5-ounce packages at Schnucks and Dierbergs locations starting in early October.
