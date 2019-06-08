ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the Blues players is celebrating the birth of his new baby boy just bore Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals!
Vladimir Tarasenko’s wife posted a picture of their new baby to Instagram with a caption which reads: “Our little boy, welcome to the world.”
Congratulations to the Tarasenko family. Hopefully they’ll have more to celebrate this week.
(0) comments
