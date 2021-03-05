ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As Missouri prepares to move into the next phase of its vaccine rollout, some local health care workers are still rolling up their sleeves.
The Visiting Nurses Association doled out 500 first shots of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday. These workers aren't part of big health care systems, they instead work at smaller offices and often go into other people's homes to care for others.
"Those people by virtue of their job have to go into other homes - multiple different peoples homes - strangers," Dr. Christopher Verremakis said. "They are at greater risk for picking up the virus and then helping to spread it."
The association is also working with school districts to do on-site vaccinations at schools for teachers. Educators are included in the next phase of state-wide vaccinations starting on March 15. The organization says that work depends on vaccine supply from the state.
