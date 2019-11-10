FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) --- Loved ones will say goodbye to a Collinsville man Sunday who was shot and killed while leaving a club in downtown St. Louis.
Sierra Schlemmer said her father, Mark , was a happy man with a constant positive attitude. That joy was stolen when someone fired a shot in the 700 block of North 15th Street and struck him.
She said the man her dad rode with was the target.
People across the bi-state area will head to Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights from noon to 6 p.m.
READ:Collinsville man killed in downtown St. Louis shooting; community comes together to help daughters
"He was definitely a goofball. Like very, very goofy," Sierra Schlemmer said. "Always kidded around."
A GoFundMe page was set up to support Schlemmer's two teenage daughters.
