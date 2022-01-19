Visitation held for St. Louis firefighter killed in house fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Friends and family remembered and honored a fallen St. Louis firefighter Wednesday.
Firefighter Benjamin "Ben" Polson was killed in a house fire in north St. Louis City on Thursday, January 13. Fire broke at a two-story brick building in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante. Polson was on the second floor when the crew decided the fire was too intense and it was time to back out. While doing so, the roof collapsed, trapping Polson and another firefighter under a "tremendous amount of debris" of heavy timber and bricks. Polson took "the brunt of the collapse to his person" and died as a result.
Polson worked at the St. Louis Fire Department for more than two years, starting in November 2019. He had recently been reassigned to Engine House 13 in the Hamilton Heights Neighborhood.
"This kind of event weighs tremendously heavy on the entire fire department," St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. "We're a closely related department. You can't deal with it. There's no words to describe what the feeling is right now amongst the fire department. Just a terrible situation."
Visitation was held for Polson on Jan. 19 at the Kutis Funeral Home.
"We get paid to protect lives, to take a risk," Jenkerson said. "We take the risk and unfortunately and terribly, the risk we took today wasn't worth it. We lost a firefighter."
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted, "St. Louis is mourning the loss of one of our brave @STLFireDept firefighters in the line of duty this afternoon. Our city prays for their family and our entire department after this devastating tragedy."
“This incident is a sobering reminder of the real dangers our first responders face each and every day as they fight to keep our communities safe,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers. “Losing any first responder is a heartbreak for each of us, but we will make sure they are never forgotten.”
The BackStoppers are assisting with expenses for Firefighter Polson. The non-profit organization assists families of first responders killed in the line of duty or suffered a catastrophic injury. Donations to the organization can be made online here or by calling (314) 692-0200.
The funeral mass will take place Thursday, Jan. 20 starting at 10 a.m. It will begin at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis before moving to the Resurrection Cemetery for the inurnment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.