FESTUS (KMOV.com) -- The Festus community is mourning the loss of a fire chief who passed away after battling COVID-19.
Fire Chief Kevin Cremer, 48, was recently admitted in the ICU at Mercy Hospital in Jefferson County.
"It is another tragic day in our local first responder community, as the City of Festus has confirmed that Fire Chief Kevin Cremer has passed away," the High Ridge Fire Protection District said. "Chief Cremer was a dedicated public servant and a great friend to everyone that knew him."
Last week, Assistant Chief Chuck Boyer told News 4 the chief tested positive and was admitted to the hospital with difficulty breathing. He was intubated and battling COVID related pneumonia.
"Yesterday he was improving," said Boyer.“ He knows we’re all behind him, he knows it’s a big family. I’m hoping he hears our prayers and gets better and I’m waiting for him to come back to the fire house,” said Captain Jeff Brown.
The department chaplain Kyle Castens led the prayer vigil and Cremer’s wife said a few words, thanking the crowd for their continued prayers. Due to the COVID policies at the hospital, the family has not been able to go inside and see him.
The Festus Fire Department does not have a vaccine mandate, and no one was able to say whether or not the chief is vaccinated.
St. Louis area hospitals including Mercy are seeing record-breaking hospitalizations. On Sunday, the new daily total for confirmed COVID positive patients was 1,283. Of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 69 percent are unvaccinated.
A GoFundMe page has been started to support the family while Chief Cremer battles the virus.
Visitation for Chief Cremer will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday evening at the Elks Lodge in Crystal City. The funeral will happen Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.