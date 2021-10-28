ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Visitation and funeral services have been set for fallen Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins.

Timmins, 36, was killed during a traffic stop on Route 111 near E. Chain of Rocks Road on Tuesday. Scott Hyden was charged with murder for the deadly shooting.

The family of fallen Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins has released a statement.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday, November 1 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville with a first responder walk-through at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will also be at the Gateway Convention Center on Tuesday at 11 a.m. A private burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.