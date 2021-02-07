ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for a security guard killed while working at the MetroLink in north St. Louis.

James Cook, 30, was shot and killed in the line of duty on Jan. 31 at the Delmar MetroLink station. Nathaniel Smith was charged for his murder.

Visitation for Cook is set for Monday, Feb. 8 at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville from 4 to 8 p.m.

There will be another visitation on Tuesday from 9 - 10 a.m. at Sullivan Christian Church. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on the church's Facebook page.