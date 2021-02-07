ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for a security guard killed while working at the MetroLink in north St. Louis.
James Cook, 30, was shot and killed in the line of duty on Jan. 31 at the Delmar MetroLink station. Nathaniel Smith was charged for his murder.
A security officer was shot and killed in the line of duty at the Delmar MetroLink station in north St. Louis City Sunday morning.
Visitation for Cook is set for Monday, Feb. 8 at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville from 4 to 8 p.m.
There will be another visitation on Tuesday from 9 - 10 a.m. at Sullivan Christian Church. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on the church's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.