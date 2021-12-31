Visitation, funeral arrangements made for Wayne County deputy killed in line of duty

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The family of fallen Officer Sean Riley is speaking out after he was killed in a bi-state crime spree earlier this week.

Wayne County, Illinois Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning while responding to a traffic call. Ray Tate of Kentucky was charged with murder for Riley's death.

Police ID suspect arrested in multi-state crime spree that left deputy dead A Kentucky man is in custody after a crime spree that spanned multiple states - and took the life of an Illinois deputy.

"Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same," Riley's family said in a statement on Friday. "But we take comfort in knowing that he lived life to the fullest, he loved his family and friends deeply, and he died doing what he loved."

Visitation will be held for Riley on Monday at Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium from 3 to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be health on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the same location with law enforcement procession and burial to follow at Cisne Cemetery.